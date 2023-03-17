Jose Mourinho messaged Sporting Lisbon manager after he beat Arsenal











Tottenham manager target Ruben Amorim knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League last night, and the Sporting Lisbon boss apparently received a text message from Jose Mourinho right after the game.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Portugal last week, but they still went into the game as favourites. Mikel Arteta’s side weren’t great, but they created plenty of chances to score.

Sadly for them, they couldn’t find a winner, and Amorim’s men edged Arsenal in the penalty shootout.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

What Jose Mourinho messaged Ruben Amorim after Tottenham manager target beat Arsenal

Amorim is one of the most exciting young managers in Portugal at the moment.

The Sporting Lisbon boss, still only 38, has already led his side to the Portuguese league title, and it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the his home country for a bigger club.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Amorim, a man who has been given the nickname ‘the new Mourinho’ back home in Portugal.

Funnily enough, the Special One decided to send him a message right after his side won the game against Arsenal at the Emirates last night.

Responding to the comparisons, Amorim told Mais Futebol yesterday: “The new Mourinho? There will never be another Mourinho.

“He already texted me, saying that ‘the old and the new [Mourinho] are still in the next phase’.

“There will be no other Mourinho.”

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Spurs should make him their next manager

Tottenham look like they will part ways with Antonio Conte at the end of this season.

The Italian is a fantastic manager, there’s no debate there. But, things just haven’t worked out for him at Spurs, and the best thing for all parties now would be to go separate ways.

Amorim, who has done a remarkable job at Sporting, is one of the most exciting young managers in the world. He is exactly what Tottenham need, and Spurs should go and get him this summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Spurs, but having already beaten Arsenal, we have a feeling Tottenham fans will take Amorim in a heartbeat.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

