Tottenham learn huge asking price of Hugo Lloris replacement this summer











Tottenham will have to fork out a huge sum if they want to land French stopper Mike Maigan this summer, according to reports.

Maignan is one of the top goalkeepers in the world who is being considered by Spurs as the long-term successor to Hugo Lloris. Lloris has had a nightmare season by his own high standards and now well into his 30s, Spurs are looking to the future.

Maignan has had a superb season with AC Milan, helping them into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

And according to Inter Live, AC Milan will not even entertain offers of less than £60m for Maignan. It comes as his stock rises massively thanks to this season and Spurs look in desperate need of a new number one.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

The Milan stopper has impressed a number of players and pundits this season. England international Fikayo Tomori lauded the goalkeeper as ‘world class’ after his recent efforts in Europe.

Whether or not Tottenham will see value in spending so much on a new goalkeeper, remains to be seen. But they have seen the impact the likes of Ederson and Alisson have had and Daniel Levy will need to take that into account.

TRB’s View: Maignan is quality and ideal for Tottenham

There aren’t many better out there right now than Mike Maignan. He’s been excellent for Milan and its little wonder they’ve done so well in Europe with him in the sticks.

For Tottenham, replacing Lloris is massive. Put simply, the Frenchman is past his best and looks a shadow of the goalkeeper he once was.

Maignan ticks so many boxes for Spurs. At 27, he is about to enter his prime years really. If Tottenham are serious this summer, then landing a goalkeeper like Maignan is vital.