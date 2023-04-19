Tomori lauds Spurs target Mike Maignan after AC Milan draw with Napoli











Fikayo Tomori has lauded Tottenham Hotspur target Mike Maignan after the goalkeeper played a key role in helping AC Milan book their semi-final spot in the Champions League.

Tomori was speaking to CBS Sports after the Rossoneri drew 1-1 with Serie A rivals Napoli to secure a 2-1 win on aggregate and set up a last four clash with either Inter or Benfica.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Napoli, of course, are the runaway leaders in Italy this season. So it was quite the statement from Milan to not lose either leg. But there is no question that they were most definitely grateful to the performance of Mike Maignan.

Tomori lauds Tottenham target Maignan

The Frenchman saved a penalty and made some big saves to keep Napoli at bay until stoppage-time when Victor Osimhen’s header squeezed through to make the finish slightly more tense.

Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

His performance is unlikely to have gone unnoticed in the Premier League. Recent reports have suggested that Tottenham are admirers of Maignan and even had their scouts watching him when Spurs faced Milan in the Champions League this season.

Tottenham absolutely need to sign a new number one this summer. And for many, Maignan would be the ideal replacement for countryman Hugo Lloris.

Certainly, Tomori would be disappointed to see him leave San Siro. The centre-back was asked about the goalkeeper after his display inside Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“He brings so much calm to the team, such a presence. Even off the pitch, he’s so professional. As soon as we’re preparing for a game, he’s always talking and saying maybe we should do this, maybe we should that. He’s always organising, always helping,” he told CBS Sports.

“He’s more than a keeper in a way. He gives us so much when we have the ball. He manages to get us forward a lot quicker. He’s got a great kick. And he’s very accurate with those. And especially when we need him. Sometimes they get through our defence and he’s got to make a world-class save. Having someone like that behind us gives a lot of confidence.”

The problem Tottenham have is that they appear to be going backwards heading into another pivotal summer. You would struggle to find a Spurs fan who believes that they will, on current form, finish in the top-four.

They are yet to appoint a permanent manager. And there has to be doubts over the future of Harry Kane while so much remains up in the air.

Maignan may be tempted by the chances to move to the Premier League at some stage. And Tottenham should be able to offer him the number one spot immediately.

But Milan are about to play a Champions League semi-final. They won the Scudetto last year. Tottenham may have some work to do to convince him that a move to North London is a good step for his career.