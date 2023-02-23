Tottenham want to sign AC Milan star they could face in the Champions League











AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is among the names under consideration by Tottenham to replace Hugo Lloris.

Football.London has reported the latest on the search for a new goalkeeper at Spurs, and claim the 27-year-old is on the shortlist.

They of course point out that with uncertainty over Antonio Conte’s future, the identity of the manager for next season will have a huge impact on the goalkeeping situation.

But the France international is one of the men in the frame, and the report references Lloris previously saying Maignan could replace him at international level.

Tottenham could sign Mike Maignan to replace Hugo Lloris

“It is always difficult to project,” Lloris said, as reported by Foot Mercato in March 2021, when asked about whether Maignan can replace him for France.

“He is one of the goalkeepers, with Alphonse Areola, Illan Meslier or Alban Lafont, and I certainly forget some, who are in the news today.

“He is there with a lot of desire and motivation to learn, he is very ambitious,” he said of the man who has been described as ‘excellent‘ by Stefano Pioli.

Milan are Spurs’ Champions League opponents and that adds another dimension to the transfer interest in Maignan.

He was injured and did not play in the first leg win at San Siro, but he is reportedly expected to be back fit for the return match.

Spurs were linked with Maignan in March 2021, though they stuck with Lloris to this point, but this summer is surely the time to make a change.

In all likelihood, it will only become clearer who Spurs go big for between the sticks once we are sure who the manager at the start of pre-season will be.