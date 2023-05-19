Tottenham keeping tabs on 'fantastic' British coach if Arne Slot doesn't sign











Tottenham Hotspur are contnuing to push on with their quest for a new manager, as Arne Slot apparently heads closer to the job.

Reports today have suggested that Feyenood are deeply concerned about Slot moving on to be Tottenham manager.

Spurs are thought to be keen on the 44-year-old and he has apparently impressed Daniel Levy. However, there are other names still in the mix. One of which is young English manager, Michael Carrick.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham admire Michael Carrick

According to 90Min, Carrick is a name that is being mentioned among the Tottenham board. The former Spurs midfielder and now Middlesbrough manager has had an impressive first season in management.

Carrick, 41, has guided Boro to the playoffs from the foot of the Championship. Despite coming up short against Coventry in midweek, Carrick is still considered one of the best up and coming British coaches.

It’s claimed in 90Min’s report that Carrick is among a cluster of names that includes Brendan Rodgers and Ruben Amorim who Tottenham are keeping tabs on.

Should a deal for Slot prove to be not doable, then Carrick could be approached by Spurs.

At the moment, Ryan Mason is in charge. The interim boss has made no secret of his desire to take the job permanently. However, Daniel Levy is thought to want someone fresh in the building.

Carrick a fantastic young manager

There’s a lot being made of Carrick down in the second tier. Some argue he is being over-egged, after failing to see the job through after catching up to Sheffield United.

Some feel he is a top coach and at 41, has the world at his feet. Certainly, that seems to be the view Tottenham are taking on him.

Praised for the ‘fantastic‘ job he did at Old Trafford in the interim, Carrick has also been linked with West Ham.

A player who knows Tottenham well, he’d be a riskier appointment than some. But on the flip side, he is someone Spurs fans might have patience with as well.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images