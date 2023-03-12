West Ham monitoring Michael Carrick as potential Moyes successor











West Ham United are monitoring Michael Carrick as the Hammers eye their former midfielder as a possible replacement for David Moyes, according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 69).

Moyes’ future at the London Stadium looks far from certain. The Scot has enjoyed some incredible moments in his second spell. However, it does feel as though his tenure may be approaching its conclusion.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

West Ham go into Sunday’s clash with Aston Villa inside the Premier League relegation zone. It has been a sharp decline after their run in the Europa League just last season.

West Ham eye Carrick

There have been plenty of calls amongst the fanbase for Moyes to go in more recent times. And, given what he has done with the club, you have to wonder whether the summer may be the right time to make a change.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Certainly, West Ham are keeping their eye on potential successors. And the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 69) reports that Carrick is on the club’s radar.

TBR View: Middlesbrough boss is destined for Premier League job on current evidence

Carrick has done an unbelievable job with Middlesbrough. Boro were just outside of the relegation zone when he arrived at the Riverside Stadium back in October.

However, with 10 games remaining of the season, Carrick’s men now sit third. And they have closed the gap to Sheffield United to just four points. It has been a remarkable rise up the division.

Of course, some West Ham fans will be wary of getting carried away with someone who has not yet overseen 25 games as a first-team boss. But the early signs are so impressive.

Alan Shearer suggested that he did a ‘fantastic‘ job in temporary charge of Manchester United. And he is attracting plenty of plaudits for the job he is doing in the second tier.

Should he continue, a job in the Premier League surely beckons. Perhaps it will be West Ham who end up offering him that chance.