Some breaking news': Sky have just dropped very latest Tottenham manager update











Tottenham could be moving closer to appointing Arne Slot as their new manager, according to a report this morning.

Slot has emerged as one of the top contenders to take the Spurs job this summer. After leading Feyenoord to the title, his stock is high.

And according to Sky Sports this morning, Feyenoord are now growing concerned that Slot is indeed on his way to Tottenham.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Arne Slot to Tottenham looking more likely

Deliving a live on air update on Slot to Spurs, Sky’s Hayley McQueen reported that the Dutch club are getting worried.

This, despite them being willing to double Slot’s wages to remain in Holland.

“Feyenoord are increasingly concerned that they’re going to be losing their manager Arne Slot to Tottenham,” McQueen said.

“The Dutchman is one of the top contenders for the job and Feyenoord are understood to be resigned to losing him to Spurs. They’re still trying to Slot to stay. They’re willing to double his wages to around £3.5m-a-year.

“There have been reports Slot is the frontrunner for Tottenham but Sky Sports News have been warned that might not necessarily be the case. The likes of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglu, Brighton’s De Zerbi, Fulham boss Marco Silva, while Thomas Frank has admirers too. Nevertheless, Slot has seen his chances of a move to the Premier League increase significantly this summer.”

Tottenham making strides

It does seem like Spurs are getting a bit closer to something here. Slot is clearly someone Daniel Levy has been impressed with and things seem to be progressing.

For Slot, the chance of moving to England on big money and at a big club like Tottenham is huge for him.

The 44-year-old has impressed a lot in the Eredivisie but will feel a club like Spurs can challenge him further.

For Tottenham fans, this is good news. Slot’s appointment is getting closer it seems and heading into the summer, Spurs might just have that manager in place.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images