Tottenham join race for 'unbelievable' winger Arsenal bid £62m for











Tottenham Hotspur have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Raphinha, with the Brazilian’s future with Barcelona looking uncertain heading into the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from AS in Spain, which claims that a host of sides are interested in offering Raphinha a route back to the Premier League one year after he left Leeds United.

According to AS, Barcelona have publicly suggested that Raphinha will not be leaving this summer. However, that stance could change if one of his admirers make a significant offer.

Tottenham join Raphinha race

They did snub a big bid in January. Reports from Sport claimed that Arsenal offered £62 million for Raphinha before they managed to bring Leandro Trossard to the Emirates.

It was recently suggested that the Gunners remain in the running for Raphinha. And AS has also claimed that Mikel Arteta’s side still want the 26-year-old. But the report adds that Tottenham are also in the race to land the Brazilian.

Newcastle are also admirers.

It is hard to see Spurs competing for Raphinha’s signature this summer. Barcelona are surely going to want more than the £62 million they turned down in January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, and potentially Newcastle, could offer the Brazilian Champions League football next year. It is still possible for Tottenham to finish in the top-four in the Premier League. But their recent form suggests it is unlikely.

So convincing Raphinha to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not going to be easy. Of course, Spurs are also still on the lookout for another manager. That uncertainty may not do their case any favours either.

But it is interesting that they are now being linked with Raphinha ahead of the summer. Hopefully for Tottenham fans, it is not the last ‘unbelievable‘ name mentioned in connection with the club before the window arrives.