Arsenal made £62m bid for Raphinha in January transfer window











Arsenal made a bid worth £61.7 million for Raphinha during the January transfer window, but Sport reports that Barcelona rejected the offer for the winger.

The Gunners were incredibly productive last month. They brought in Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho as Mikel Arteta’s men look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Trossard looks to have been a smart addition. But it seems that they made a big push for another attacking player while the window was open.

Arsenal made January bid for Raphinha

In fact, Sport reports that Arsenal went as far as to make a £61.7 million bid for Raphinha. However, Barca turned down the bid, with Xavi’s men not interested in letting the Brazilian leave just months after his arrival from Leeds.

Photo by Francisco Macia/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal’s interest in Raphinha is hardly surprising. They were one of the sides who wanted to sign the 26-year-old when he was coming towards the end of his spell at Elland Road.

The Athletic reported that the Gunners was favourites at one stage to sign Raphinha. And the forward was open to joining Mikel Arteta’s men. However, the Catalan giants ultimately came in and secured his signature.

Raphinha would have been an extremely exciting signing for Arsenal. He had not had the easiest time with Barca. And yet, he has scored seven goals and contributed nine assists in 32 games.

He was ‘unbelievable‘ while in the Premier League. Certainly, most Leeds fans feel that relegation would have happened last season without him.

And it would have given Arsenal supporters a massive lift had they spent nearly £62 million on Raphinha. He would have cost a little more than the £60 million spent on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It will be very interesting to see whether the Gunners reignite their interest once again in the summer.