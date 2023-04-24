Arsenal monitoring Raphinha situation as Barcelona consider sale











Arsenal are monitoring developments at Camp Nou in case Barcelona decide to cash in on Raphinha during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who suggest that Barca may opt to let the Brazilian leave as they look to raise funds themselves.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Raphinha has had a mixed time since leaving Leeds United last summer. The 26-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 10 assists. But it is telling that he could still get the green light to move on in the summer.

Arsenal monitoring Raphinha

And it seems that Arsenal could offer him a route back to the Premier League. According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners and Newcastle are monitoring Raphinha’s situation with the Catalan giants.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

It is not a great surprise to see Arsenal in the running to sign the winger. Reports from Sport earlier this year claimed that the Premier League leaders actually made a £62 million bid for Raphinha before signing Leandro Trossard.

And if he is available this summer, it is surely a no-brainer to try and bring him in.

Arsenal are going to be back in the Champions League next year. Their squad has been outstanding this term. But they need the additions which could potentially help take that next step.

And Raphinha would definitely be a player who could capture the imagination.

He was ‘unbelievable‘ during his time with Leeds. And there are a fair share of Whites fans who believe that Leeds would be in the Championship this season without him last term.

Obviously, Arsenal are battling at the other end of the table. But there is no doubt that he has made some superb defenders look incredibly foolish.

And the thought of a front three behind the striker of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Raphinha is mouthwatering.