Tottenham Hotspur star Clement Lenglet was close to signing for the North London side permanently but now his future is unclear according to journalist Gerard Romero.

Daily Hotspur Way states that Gerard Romero reported that Spurs were close to signing the current loanee for around £10.5million.

The status of this possible deal is now unclear, for reasons unknown. It is most likely due to the club hiring a new manager in the summer.

There is so much uncertainty around Spurs at the moment. Due to this, it is probably best for them to wait until the summer to make any decisions on transfers.

Tottenham defender Lenglet future unclear

The French defender has featured 31 times for Spurs during his loan his season. He has also managed to pick up one goal and two assists.

Barcelona don’t seem to want the £145,000-a-week centre-back (Spotrac) anymore. Although he hasn’t been perfect at Spurs, he has shown glimpses of good quality.

Lenglet is still only 27 years-old, so he would have more time to grow under a new manager. The Tottenham defence has been poor this season. They have conceded the sixth most goals in the Premier League.

Due to this, it does make sense as to why the club are now unsure about signing him permanently. Although it is a relatively cheap price, it may be better spent elsewhere.

It is a huge summer for Spurs. They need some better players to challenge for the top four next season. With other clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa getting involved in the top six battle, there are fears that Spurs could slip down the table if they do not bring in the right players and manager this summer.

