Tottenham Hotspur have just launched a bid for young forward Alejo Veliz.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo has provided an update on Tottenham’s pursuit of the teenager.

Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that the centre-forward position is the easiest selection decision he has to make next season.

Harry Kane is one of the Premier League’s best players and should be the first name on the team sheet.

However, it’s impossible to ignore the speculation surrounding his future right now.

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign the 30-year-old to improve their chances of winning the Champions League.

Kane only has one year left on his contract which is encouraging interest in England’s all-time top scorer.

Daniel Levy is holding firm and demanding a huge fee for the striker if he is to go this summer.

Tottenham need to prepare for the awful eventuality that he might leave though and have made a bid for Alejo Veliz.

The 6ft 2in striker currently plays for Rosario Central in the Argentinian top flight.

He’s unlikely to be a first-team option at Spurs straight away, but learning from Kane would be the perfect education for the teenager.

Tottenham make bid for Veliz

Posting on Twitter, Merlo said: “Tottenham Hotspur advance to keep striker Alejo Véliz: Rosario Central already has a formal offer to buy the 19-year-old striker.

“The intention of the “Canalla” is, in case he is transferred, that he stay until the end of the year.”

The fact that Veliz would stay in Argentina until the end of the year makes sense as he would be unlikely to play any minutes immediately at Spurs.

Journalist and scout Antonio Mango described the forward as ‘dynamite’ and his explosiveness could make him the perfect Postecoglou forward.

The Australian loves having a centre-forward that stays on the last man and finishes every chance he gets in the box.

It’s why Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi thrived in his system at Celtic.

Richarlison would be the obvious replacement for Kane should he move on this summer and also fits this mould.

A bid for Veliz suggests Tottenham are planning for the future, whether that’s with or without Kane.

Their transfer policy has seen them look towards youth in other areas too, with a teenage centre-back potentially arriving in North London shortly.