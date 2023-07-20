Tottenham expected to start 26-year-old up-front if Harry Kane leaves this summer

Tottenham Hotspur would likely play Richarlison as a central striker next season if Harry Kane leaves this summer.

A report from The Times has suggested that Harry Kane won’t be signing a new contract at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old only has one year left on his current deal at Spurs.

Bayern Munich are very interested in signing the England captain, but their offers have not been entertained by Daniel Levy.

His future has been one of the dominating features of Ange Postecoglou’s press conferences thus far.

Harry Kane is the club’s best player by some distance and whether or not he stays at Tottenham will have a huge impact on their outlook for next season.

Photo by Janelle St Pierre/Getty Images

Plans are now already being put in place in case he does depart this summer.

It’s now expected that Richarlison will replace Kane as the main striker at Tottenham next season.

The 26-year-old failed to impress last season after his £60m move from Everton.

A more consistent run in the side may allow him to rediscover his best form.

But he’s simply not capable of replacing Kane and all the different aspects of his game.

Richarlison to replace Kane as Tottenham striker in case of exit

The report from The Times suggests that Kane wants to move to Bayern Munich and will reject a contract offer from Spurs.

Richarlison would then be tasked with picking up where the club’s all-time record top goalscorer left off.

It’s an unenviable task for any player as Kane is an impossible act to follow.

For years he’s been Tottenham’s most creative player as well as their star goal scorer.

Richarlison can be lethal in front of goal as he proved for Brazil at the World Cup last year.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

But he’s not the sort of player who will drop deep and link up play.

The signing of James Maddison should mean that whether it’s Kane or Richarlison being deployed as Tottenham’s striker that pressure is somewhat relieved.

However, the disappointment of losing one of the club’s greatest-ever players won’t be easy to overcome at Tottenham.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but a departure either this summer or in 12 months will be very difficult to recover from.