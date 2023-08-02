Spurs closing in on another ‘phenomenal’ signing besides Van de Ven – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a productive summer on the transfer front and they don’t seem done yet.

So far, Spurs have signed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Also, reports are now doing the rounds claiming Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Micky van de Ven.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Spurs are close to reaching an agreement with Wolfsburg over the defender.

Better still, Van de Ven may not be the only new signing Tottenham are potentially closing in on.

According to The Athletic, Spurs expect to complete a deal for Blackburn Rovers’ Ashley Phillips this weekend.

Adam Leventhal shared an update on Twitter, with a link to the article on The Athletic’s website.

Tottenham have met the 18-year-old’s £2million release clause, while the period for others to bid ends on Friday.

Therefore, unless anyone else comes in, the expectation is that the deal will be completed over the weekend.

Spurs had thought they already had an agreement in place a few weeks ago, going as far as planning a medical.

However, Blackburn reportedly increased their asking price to £5m plus £4.5m in add-ons.

Now, it looks like the two parties are close to reaching an agreement, added the report.

‘He’s an exciting prospect’

Former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray sung Phillips’ praises back in 2021, when the player was just 16.

Asked what makes him such an exciting talent, he told Lancashire Live: “He’s 6ft 4in, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well.

“He can use both feet, he’s composed. Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.

“But he is still just a young boy. He needs time, which is why he’s training with the first-team so that he gets confident and used to the level of intensity. He’s an exciting prospect, is all I’d say.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

“But it’s in a position where there is a lot of responsibility, it’s not as a easy to put a really talented young defender in as opposed to a talented young striker where it doesn’t matter if he loses the ball every now and then.

“As a defender, you’re judged on keeping the ball out of the net and winning your individual duels. He is just a boy but he’s got some amazing attributes. We’ve got high hopes that he can progress quickly.”

Our view

It’s good to see that Tottenham are close to clearing the hurdles that have reportedly hampered this move.

Phillips is an outstanding talent and he has a lot of potential, having already played senior football for Blackburn.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Hopefully it won’t be long before Spurs are announcing him and Van de Ven.