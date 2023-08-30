Tottenham have just accepted offer for 26-year-old, move is now up to him

Serie A side Genoa have now reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur over signing Tanguy Ndombele on loan.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the latest update on the 26-year-old’s future.

Tottenham have just over 48 hours left to shift quite a few players from their squad.

Ange Postecoglou’s squad is way too big right now and yesterday’s result doesn’t help matters.

The Carabao Cup offered Tottenham a chance to give fringe players an opportunity to play.

With no European football this season, Postecoglou will be reluctant to rotate in the Premier League.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham has dashed their hopes of challenging for that piece of silverware.

There will also be some worried players in the squad who realise that might be their last chance to start a game for some time.

One player whom Genoa are trying to take off Tottenham’s hands is Tanguy Ndombele.

The Frenchman wasn’t part of yesterday’s squad as he’s not part of Postecoglou’s plans.

Given he’s one of the club’s biggest earners, Spurs need to find a solution for his future as quickly as possible.

Genoa reach agreement with Tottenham for Ndombele

Posting on social media on Wednesday morning, Romano said: “Genoa have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan.

“Genoa now working to convince the player.

“Spurs want to find solution for Ndombele by Friday but it’s up to the player now as Genoa made their best effort.”

It might not be easy for Genoa to convince Ndombele to join them from Tottenham this summer.

He won Serie A last season with Napoli although he was mainly used off the bench.

To then make the step down to a mid-table side in Italy may not be too appealing.

However, he’s likely to play a lot more minutes for Genoa than he did at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Tottenham will be doing everything they can to convince Ndombele to make the move to Genoa.

He’s already turned his nose up at other potential moves this summer but this transfer may be more appealing.

There will be frustration that once again Spurs have failed to sell Ndombele if a loan move goes through.