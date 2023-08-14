Ange Postecoglou has reportedly been left unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele’s time-keeping and attitude.

That’s according to The Sun, with the outlet claiming that Ndombele tops a list of players that Tottenham want to sell this summer.

Spurs kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford yesterday and there were some notable omissions from the matchday squad.

The likes of Eric Dier, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele were all left out by Postecoglou.

Ndombele looked set to get another opportunity under the Aussie boss after impressing in training earlier in pre-season.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

But the 26-year-old picked up a knock in training on Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Asia and hasn’t had a look in since.

Now, it seems that Ndombele is set to leave Spurs this summer after failing to impress his new boss.

Postecoglou wants to sell Ndombele

The Sun reports that Ndombele tops a list of players Tottenham are looking to offload this summer.

It’s noted the Frenchman has failed to impress due to his ‘time-keeping and attitude’.

Tottenham are now keen to sell the midfielder before next month’s deadline.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Ndombele has had plenty of opportunities at Spurs under a series of different managers, but he’s yet to make an impact in North London.

He did enjoy a decent spell under Jose Mourinho but was then frozen out by Antonio Conte.

Of course, the 26-year-old returned from a season-long loan spell with Napoli this summer after lifting the Serie A title.

But it seems like the right time for Ndombele to move on permanently if he has failed to impress Postecoglou.