Pundit tells Arne Slot what to do after Tottenham called his agents











Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Arne Slot has been told to leave Feyenoord and move to North London this summer.

Spurs and Antonio Conte went their separate ways at the end of last month. The writing was on the wall for the Italian after his furious outburst following the game against Southampton a week before his departure.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has handed over the reins to Cristian Stellini until the end of the season. In the summer, a new manager will be brought in and Slot has been linked.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Arne Slot told to leave Feyenoord and join Tottenham

Kenneth Perez of ESPN Netherlands has been speaking about the future of Arne Slot as his Feyenoord side close in on winning the Dutch league title.

The 44-year-old has done a remarkable job at the Feyenoord Stadium. His side have lost one game in the league all season, and it’s no surprise at all that he is a wanted man.

Slot has been linked with a move to England in the past with Leeds United showing interest when Jesse Marsch was sacked. Now, it’s Tottenham who are making all the noise, with numerous reports linking the Dutchman with the Spurs job.

Now, Perez has urged Slot to join Tottenham.

He said, as quoted by FR12: ” This trainer (Slot) has made the whole difference at Feyenoord. As a policymaker at Feyenoord, I would rather spend €10-15m on three years of Slot than invest it in three or four new players. In fact, you should give him a blank cheque.

“If I were Slot, and Tottenham came along, I would go to Tottenham. But Slot has dropped that a departure would not be very convenient because of his children, who are in secondary school. That also says something about him. Maybe selfish, but if I could go to Tottenham, then we could also find a solution for the children.”

Photo by Ed van de Pol/Soccrates/Getty Images

TBR View:

Slot would be an interesting choice for Tottenham this summer.

The 44-year-old Dutchman has been excellent for Feyenoord. He is on course to help them win the Eredivisie soon, which would be an excellent achievement ahead of the usual favourites Ajax and PSV.

The Independent reported last week that Daniel Levy went through the back channels to find out if Slot would like to take charge of Tottenham this summer.

It’s unclear what his answer was, but talks seem to be underway behind the scenes, which shows that the interest is there. It will be interesting to see what will happen.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all