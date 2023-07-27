Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid rejected for Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson.

That’s according to a report from the Turkish outlet Sabah which shares more details about the Danish international’s future.

Tottenham appear to be exploring plenty of options to fix their defensive issues.

The club have been linked with several centre-backs, but so far none have arrived at the club.

Tottenham’s need for new defenders was highlighted in their friendly against Lion City Sailors yesterday.

Ben Davies played alongside Cristian Romero but made the mistake that gifted the hosts their first goal.

Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Welsh international is typically a left-back or left-sided centre-half but is unfamiliar with playing as a centre-back in a back four.

One of the players Tottenham have been linked with his summer is Victor Nelsson.

The 24-year-old helped Galatasaray win the league last season but has his heart set on a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham have reportedly offered him this chance, but the Turkish giants haven’t received a sufficient bid for him yet.

Tottenham bid rejected for Nelsson

The report from Sabah simply says that Tottenham’s bid wasn’t accepted without saying how much they offered.

Galatasaray are holding out for around £21m for the Danish international but would accept an offer for £17.1m.

They reiterate that Nelsson is desperate to play in the Premier League and that desire might be affecting his performances.

Manager Okan Buruk said after Galatasaray’s 2-2 draw with Zalgiris in the Champions League that Nelsson played ‘the worst match of his life’.

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nelsson wanting to switch Champions League football for a move to Spurs shows how desperate he is to move this summer.

The 24-year-old is a right-footed centre-back that, like fellow target Edmond Tapsoba, prefers to play on the left.

He’s confident in possession and an impressive aerial force but does have the odd lapse in concentration.

Tottenham will have to consider whether to make another offer for Nelsson after having their latest bid rejected.

They have so many options on the table that they might look elsewhere before returning for the Dane.