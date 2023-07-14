Report: Arsenal and Tottenham are fighting to sign the same £21.5m defender

Victor Nelsson is very likely to leave Galatasaray this summer, and Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly keen to sign him in the coming weeks.

Both Spurs and the Gunners have been very active in this window so far. Ange Postecoglou‘s side have brought in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon, while Mikel Arteta‘s first three signings in this window are set to be Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice – albeit the latter two haven’t been announced yet.

Now, if Fanatik are to be believed, Arsenal and Tottenham are going after the same player – Nelsson.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Arsenal and Tottenham want to sign Victor Nelsson

Arsenal finished above Tottenham in the Premier League last season for the first time since 2016.

The Gunners were absolutely outstanding and almost won the Premier League title, while Spurs had a torrid campaign and finished eighth, thus dropping out of all European competitions.

Arsenal are expected to challenge for the title again, but it’s a new era at Spurs where the focus will be on rebuilding the squad and getting back into the top four.

The priority for Tottenham is strengthening their defence, and Victor Nelsson has been heavily linked – now, the report adds Arsenal into the mix as well.

It has been claimed that the two North London clubs are insisting on signing Nelsson, who had a solid campaign for Galatasaray last season. He helped them with the Turkish league title.

He is expected to leave this summer, and the report claims he will be sold if his release clause of £21.5 million is triggered.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

If Arsenal can complete the deal for Jurrien Timber – it looks like they will – Mikel Arteta really doesn’t need another central defender, does he?

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba will start almost every game, while Jakub Kiwior and Timber will act as backups. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu can also play there, while young Reuell Walters has been impressing at youth level and could be called up as an emergency option if required.

Spurs, on the other hand, are in desperate need of new defenders. They really need an upgrade on Eric Dier and Ben Davies at the back, and Nelsson would be a decent shout.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham will make a move for the Galatasaray star in the coming days.