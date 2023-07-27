Bayern Leverkusen reportedly want an offer in excess of £42 million to consider the sale of Tottenham Hotspur target Edmond Tapsoba this summer.

That’s according to German outlet Kicker, which claims that Leverkusen are unlikely to receive this kind of bid over the coming weeks.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Edmond Tapsoba as they bid to shore up Ange Postecoglou’s defence.

Fabrizio Romano claimed recently that Tapsoba is Tottenham’s top centre-back target this summer, despite links to Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven.

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga over the past few years, with Leverkusen keen to keep hold of the defender. And it seems that Spurs will have to match their demands to land their top target this summer.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Leverkusen want at least £42 million for Tapsoba

Kicker reports that Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes has ‘almost categorically’ ruled out Tapsoba’s departure this summer.

It’s noted that only an offer above 50 million euros (£42.8 million) will lead to Rolfes even considering a change of heart.

And the outlet claims that an offer of this magnitude is considered ‘very unlikely’ with Tottenham keen on Tapsoba.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Tapsoba has been lauded for his ‘exceptional’ pace and ability to play out from the back.

The Burkina Faso international seems like the perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, but it remains to be seen whether they will meet Leverkusen’s demands.

Spurs are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and their pre-season friendlies have only highlighted this further.

Postecoglou’s men have been heavily linked with Tapsoba and Van de Ven for several weeks now, but they have found no breakthrough.

The Tottenham boss will be keen to get at least one centre-back through the door before the season begins. But Spurs may need to push the boat out to sign Tapsoba.