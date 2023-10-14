Tottenham have an 18-year-old defender who has blown Ange Postecoglou away in training – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington is apparently ‘standing out’ in training under Ange Postecoglou recently.

Spurs have started the season in magnificent fashion, and the mood around the whole club is better now than ever before. Postecoglou has truly transformed Tottenham, and he seems to be giving young players opportunities to thrive in training as well. Dorrington is one such player.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Tottenham’s Alfie Dorrington is standing out in training under Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham have quite a few hugely talented young players coming through in the academy, and Alfie Dorrington is up there with the best.

The teenager joined Spurs from Cockfosters FC when he was just 13 years old. He has come through the ranks at the academy and is viewed by everyone there as a huge talent.

Tottenham’s official website describes Dorrington as a ‘commanding‘ centre-back, while Alasdair Gold recently branded him a ‘terrific young defender‘.

Now, journalist Paul Brown has claimed that the youngster, along with Jamie Donley and Alejo Veliz, is impressing Ange Postecoglou in training.

He told GiveMeSport: “There is Alfie Dorrington as well, who apparently is also standing out and Postecoglou has namedropped him a couple of times.

“So I think all these guys will get chances. And it’s really encouraging if you’re a Spurs fan to see that happen, because I think the club’s made a lot of signings in recent years for managers like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, because they wanted older, more experienced players who could come straight into the team and do something for them now, and this feels like a bit of a reset.

“I think it shows long-term vision, long-term thinking, and I think Spurs’ future is secure in this guy’s hands and that their youngsters are going to take big strides over the next few months with this manager.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

He could make his Spurs debut this season

Tottenham have a fantastic defence right now.

Cristian Romero has been the main man for a while now, while summer signing Micky van de Ven has been brilliant too since his arrival.

However, if either of the two gets injured or receives a suspension, Postecoglou will have to turn to Eric Dier, who he clearly does not fancy.

That leaves fellow youngster Ashley Phillips and Dorrington, and we won’t be surprised at all if they make their senior debuts for Tottenham at some point this season.