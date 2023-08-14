Tottenham Hotspur have already broken a record from last season in Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge.

A report from The Athletic highlighted a positive sign of things to come at Tottenham this season.

It’s not been an easy summer at Spurs with a new manager coming in and having to deal with the loss of one of the club’s greatest-ever players.

Ange Postecoglou was put in a difficult position as Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich.

Brazilian forward Richarlison was selected in his place but struggled to make much of an impact.

Son Heung-min also lead the team out for the first time as the club’s official captain but could only give away a harsh penalty at the wrong end.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Tottenham did break a record in Postecoglou’s first game which shows they’re heading in the right direction.

There were some fantastic performances in midfield, with Yves Bissouma and James Maddison impressing.

Micky Van de Ven also looked composed on his debut, even after losing centre-back partner Cristian Romero early on.

Postecoglou breaks Tottenham record from last season

The report from The Athletic shares a statistic that highlights how Ange Postecoglou has already changed how Spurs played.

By the time the game had finished, Tottenham had 358 touches in the final third.

The best total they managed last season was 319 when they came from behind to defeat Bournemouth.

Postecoglou has a reputation for playing free-flowing, attacking football and that was on display at times yesterday.

Brentford are notorious for sitting back and then punishing teams on the counter-attack and succeeded in that guise for their second goal.

Yoane Wissa eventually finished off a move via a Van de Ven deflection that caught Spurs off-guard.

However, Tottenham were the better side in the second-half and Postecoglou will be pleased with the record they earned even if they didn’t secure all three points.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Spurs have plenty of formidable attacking players and they look like they could create lots of chances going forward this season.

Whether Richarlison will be the only senior centre-forward Postecoglou has to choose from by the end of the transfer window is another matter.

Choosing not to try and replace Kane would be a bold call, especially in a team who already look good going forward.