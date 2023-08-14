Jamie O’Hara has lauded Yves Bissouma on social media after Tottenham Hotspur’s draw with Brentford on Sunday, also suggesting that James Maddison was brilliant on his debut.

O’Hara was speaking on X as Spurs played out a 2-2 draw with the Bees in their Premier League curtain-raiser in Ange Postecoglou’s first competitive game in charge.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham fans were treated to a real glimpse of what they can expect under Postecoglou, with both Yves Bissouma and James Maddison starting for Spurs.

Maddison and Bissouma shine in Tottenham draw

Maddison set up the opening goal, with a brilliant free-kick for Cristian Romero. Meanwhile, Bissouma was able to run the show – particularly in the second-half.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

It was surely the Mali international’s best performance since his move to Tottenham from Brighton last summer. Meanwhile, Maddison was able to whet the appetite for what he may be able to contribute following his switch from Leicester in this window.

O’Hara was clearly impressed by both men during the game. He lauded Bissouma towards the end of the contest. And he suggested that Maddison was just as influential on an encouraging day to be a Tottenham fan.

Obviously, there is a lot of work for Tottenham to do. They have just lost perhaps the best player in the club’s history. And they have turned to a manager who is going to need time to implement all of his ideas.

But there is reason for Spurs to be optimistic. The style of play is so much better than what Tottenham fans had become accustomed to in recent years.

And players such as Bissouma and Maddison should only get better and better in the months to come. So it could be an exciting spell for the club if everything clicks.