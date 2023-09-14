Journalist shares what Ange Postecoglou has now told him about £21m Tottenham player

A journalist has shared on social media what Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now told him about one player.

Tottenham have had an impressive start to the Premier League season, picking up 10 points out of an available 12.

One player who has not been available is Rodrigo Bentancur. That is due to the fact that the midfielder has been injured since last season.

Now, a journalist has shared what the Spurs manager has told him about the injured Uruguayan international and when he could possibly return.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When could Rodrigo Bentancur return for Spurs?

Chief Football correspondent for The Evening Standard Dan Kilpatrick shared what Postecoglou told him. The journalist provided the update following what he was told by the Spurs manager.

Kilpatrick said: “Told Bentancur took part in the warm-up as part of current rehab stage before returning to individual work. He’s not back in training. Return date remains November, per Postecoglou”

This is no doubt good and bad news around the £21m Tottenham player. It is great news to hear that he took part in the warm-up today but obviously still upsetting for the club that he will not return until November.

For now, the North London club are doing well despite his injury blow. It is exciting to think how the club could perform when Bentancur returns.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

It is an exciting time to be a Spurs fan despite them not being in any European campaigns this season. The football is fun and it looks like they can finish high in the division.

When the squad is fully fit there is no doubt that they will grow even stronger and it will be interesting to see how Bentancur fits into the picture when he is available.