Tottenham facing real challenge to convince ‘incredible’ player to join them this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly facing a real challenge to convince Leicester City’s James Maddison to join them this summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle United are now the front-runners to sign Maddison.

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the Leicester star over the past few transfer windows.

It was unclear whether Tottenham would firm up their interest in the 26-year-old given the previous uncertainty surrounding their managerial situation.

But Fabrizio Romano claimed last week that Ange Postecoglou has asked Spurs to sign Maddison after being appointed as Spurs’ new head coach.

Yet, it seems that Spurs are facing an uphill battle to convince Maddison to join them over Newcastle.

Tottenham facing challenge to convince Maddison

The Evening Standard reports that Postecoglou has given Spurs the green light to move for Maddison.

However, Newcastle are leading the race to sign him at the moment.

The Magpies can offer the England star Champions League football and are confident he’s open to a move to St James’ Park.

As a result, Tottenham face a challenge in convincing Maddison to make the switch to North London over Newcastle.

Maddison has been ‘incredible’ for Leicester over the past few seasons and looks set to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Despite having a hand in 19 goals in 30 Premier League appearances over the last season, his impressive form wasn’t enough to keep the Foxes out of trouble.

It would be a blow for Tottenham if they do miss out on signing Maddison given their need for a creative midfielder. The England star has proven himself to be a top-quality player over the years and would be almost guaranteed to make an impact at Spurs.

Nevertheless, you could understand why Maddison may favour a move to Newcastle over Spurs given the two sides’ contrasting campaigns.