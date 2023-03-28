Tottenham eyeing 'extraordinary' striker if Harry Kane leaves this summer











Tottenham Hotspur could make a move for Rasmus Hojlund if Harry Kane ends up being sold this summer.

Spurs, of course, are currently focused on who will become their next manager. But there is a chance that Antonio Conte will not be the only key man who needs replacing.

Harry Kane‘s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season. And should he decide against signing a new deal, Spurs will have a decision to make.

The Times claims that Daniel Levy does not want to sell Kane to a Premier League rival. But he will be put in a difficult position should they receive a substantial offer.

And if Kane does end up leaving, Calciomercatoweb reports that the player Spurs could target is in fact Rasmus Hojlund.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an unbelievable international break. He has scored five times in two games for Denmark, with a hat-trick coming against Finland.

He is perhaps the striker Kasper Hjulmand’s men have needed for some time. And it seems that his form is not going unnoticed in North London.

Reports from Tutto Atalanta noted that Arsenal are ready to spend big on Hojlund. And now, Calciomercatoweb is claiming that Tottenham will make a move for the Atalanta starlet should Kane leave.

Of course, Kane’s departure would be a lot more significant than Conte’s exit this past week. The striker is now the club’s leading goalscorer. And it really does feel like they always have an opportunity to get themselves back amongst the heavyweights while he is with the club.

Any striker coming in would face a daunting task. But Hojlund is an ‘extraordinary‘ talent.

Tottenham will hope that they do not have to think about Kane’s departure for some time yet. But there is no question that whichever side signs Hojlund is securing themselves a fantastic prospect.