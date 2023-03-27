Arsenal to make huge bid to sign striker who's just scored a hat-trick for his country











Arsenal are reportedly set to make a huge bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund – who bagged a hat-trick for Denmark just last week.

That’s according to Tutto Atalanta, who claim that Mikel Arteta’s men are one of three Premier League sides willing to make Hojlund’s club ‘rich once again’.

Arteta has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal after bringing in Leandro Trossard in January. Gabriel Jesus has also returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines while Eddie Nketiah impressed during his absence.

Yet, Hojlund is enjoying an exceptional campaign in Italy and his goalscoring form is clearly turning some heads.

The 20-year-old has netted 14 goals in 33 appearances for both Atalanta and Austrian outfit Sturm Graz this season.

He completed a switch to Serie A just days before the summer window closed and it seems that he could be on the move once again in the near future, with Arsenal ready to make an offer.

Arsenal readying huge bid for Hojlund

Tutto Atalanta claims that Hojlund’s displays have caught the attention of ‘many’ Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United.

The outlet notes that all three clubs are prepared to make a huge offer to sign the youngster this summer.

Atalanta value the Danish striker at around at least £35 million and will welcome an auction to sell him.

Hojlund has been described as a ‘phenomenal’ talent and he’s certainly proving himself on the international stage at the moment.

He’s netted five goals in just four appearances for Denmark, with all of his goals coming over the past week.

The Atalanta star bagged a brace against Kazakhstan yesterday after netting a hat-trick in Denmark’s 3-1 win over Finland last week.

Hojlund would undoubtedly fit the profile of a typical Arsenal signing due to his high ceiling. But it seems unlikely that they will target a new striker in the summer, with Arteta already having plenty of options at his disposal.

Of course, that could change if Nketiah moves on in search of regular first-team football. But there have been no signs that he is unhappy in north London after penning a new long-term deal last year.

