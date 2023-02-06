Tottenham make Harry Kane decision in case he won't sign new deal
Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Harry Kane to another Premier League side in the summer if he decides against signing a new contract, according to a report from The Times.
Kane’s future looks set to be one of the key talking points at Spurs over the next few months. Of course, he became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer at the weekend.
With that, some pundits are starting to debate – once again – whether Kane needs to leave to win trophies. And it does appear that the situation is going to come to a head this summer.
Tottenham won’t sell Harry Kane to Premier League rival
Kane’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season. And thus, Spurs will have to consider whether to let him go in the summer should he decide against extending his stay. Certainly, it will represent the final chance to receive a major fee.
But any Premier League side planning to keep an eye on developments is set for disappointment. The Times reports that Tottenham have already decided that he will not be sold to a top-flight rival in the summer.
That may be a boost for his admirers abroad. But clearly, anyone in the Premier League hoping to sign Kane will have to wait until 2024 at the earliest.
In fairness, Kane appears to be very happy right now. You could see just how much overtaking Jimmy Greaves meant to the striker at the weekend.
Clearly, nothing would mean more to Kane than winning trophies with Tottenham. But he will be weighing up how likely that is ahead of the summer.
It would be a huge statement if Tottenham could tie Kane down to fresh terms. Making it clear that he is not going to join a Premier League rival probably only increases the likelihood of him going nowhere.
