Tottenham eyeing deal to sign Evan Ndicka on free transfer











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential bargain move for Evan Ndicka, with 90min reporting that the defender is out of contract with Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season.

It looks set to be another busy summer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Antonio Conte’s side have probably not made the progress that he would have liked.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Admittedly, there is still an opportunity for silverware this term. However, they are once again battling for a top-four spot in the Premier League.

Tottenham eyeing Ndicka deal

There are several areas which require improvement. And one of those is surely at centre-back.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Reports from Sport on Wednesday claimed that Tottenham are willing to make an offer to sign Clement Lenglet permanently. Meanwhile, 90min suggested that Spurs are set to start contract talks with Eric Dier.

But the fans will hope that new signings also arrive. And one of the players on their radar is Ndicka, with 90min reporting that Tottenham had scouts present for Frankfurt’s Champions League tie with Napoli.

Ndicka has been an integral player for the Europa League champions this term. He has featured in all but one of their games in all competitions this season. That includes both games against Spurs in the group-stages of the Champions League.

There is likely to be plenty of competition for his signature. 90min notes that Barcelona are also admirers of the Frenchman.

He is set to be available on a free transfer. And at 23, there is real room for improvement. He has previously been lauded for his ‘phenomenal‘ development.

So he would have the potential to be an inspired signing – if Tottenham can win the race.