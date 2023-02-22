Tottenham now set to start contract talks with Eric Dier











Tottenham Hotspur are set to hold talks with Eric Dier over a new contract with the club, according to a report from 90min.

There is absolutely no question that Dier has been an outstanding signing for Spurs. The 29-year-old has made nearly 350 appearances for the club following his £4 million move in 2014 (fee reported by BBC Sport).

Certainly, every Spurs manager he has worked under has put huge faith in the England international. And he has been outstanding at times.

Antonio Conte actually claimed shortly after his arrival that Dier had the potential to be one of the best in the world in that position at the heart of a back three.

His form in more recent months has declined, quite worryingly. However, it seems that Tottenham want to ensure that the defender goes nowhere anytime soon.

According to Transfermarkt, his current contract expires at the end of next season. But according to 90min, talks over a fresh deal are set to start in the near future.

Tottenham fans may be somewhat divided over the prospect of Dier signing a new contract. He has struggled this season. And Spurs have failed to really take a step forward in this campaign.

Several areas of the squad arguably require much improvement. And centre-back is one of those. Cristian Romero is arguably the only world-class option in Conte’s ranks. And even he has the ability to cost Spurs at times.

Having said that, there is a little urgency attached to Dier’s situation. He does not have a huge amount of time left on his deal. And he does bring plenty to the squad.

He is an ‘amazing‘ player at his best. And Spurs hope that he is going to spend the peak years of his career with the club.