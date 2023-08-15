Tottenham could sign £50m PL striker, there are a lot of people talking about it

Tottenham Hotspur could now sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney if they make the right offer this summer.

That’s according to journalist Paul Brown, speaking to Give Me Sport about the £50m-valued striker.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has the unenviable task of trying to find a way to replace Harry Kane.

Spurs have lost a player who scored 30 goals last season in a team that was faltering under Antonio Conte.

Kane showed against Shakhtar in pre-season that he could have scored so many goals under Postecoglou, especially linking up with new signing James Maddison.

Postecoglou tasked Richarlison with replacing Kane on the opening day of the season against Brentford.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

However, the Brazilian struggled to get into the game and is coming off the back of a poor debut campaign in North London.

Tottenham could now sign Ivan Toney who was brilliant for Brentford last season, but isn’t available until January due to his ban.

He could be a great addition as long as Spurs can deal with him being unavailable for the first part of the season.

Tottenham could sign Toney

Speaking about the England international, Brown said: “I can’t really see Brennan Johnson operating as a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane, he’s not that sort of player and I suspect he would cost quite a lot of money as well.

“Ivan Toney is the more interesting one I hear a lot of people around the game say that they think he would [be] perfect for Spurs. But would Brentford sell right now when he’s not available and won’t be around for a few months?

“It is possible they would consider a deal if the money is right I think, so that is one to watch. He obviously wouldn’t be able to play straightaway for Spurs, so they’d have to wait for him.”

Tottenham are considering plenty of strikers right now, including Gift Orban and Evan Ferguson.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

If Tottenham could sign Toney, then he would be one of the best options available on the market.

He plays in a very similar way to Harry Kane as he’s happy to link play with his teammates but is also lethal in the box.

Whether Brentford are willing to sell Toney to a team they might consider their rivals this season is another matter.