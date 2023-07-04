Tottenham could reportedly bid for 29-year-old midfielder who Gary Lineker once called ‘exceptionally talented’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, a midfielder who Gary Lineker once hailed as ‘exceptionally talented’.

Spurs have got off to an encouraging start to the summer transfer window as they have already brought in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

Manor Solomon is also nearing a switch to North London and is set to undergo a medical today, while Tottenham have also snapped up Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro permanently.

Tottenham aren’t expected to stop there though, with Ange Postecoglou bidding to oversee an overhaul of the current squad.

And despite boasting plenty of options in the middle of the park, Spurs have been linked with a move for Hakan Calhanoglu.

Inter Live reports that Spurs could try to tempt Inter Milan into selling Calhanoglu by launching a £30 million bid.

It’s noted that despite Calhanoglu playing a key role in the Nerazzurri’s run to the Champions League final last season, they could be open to selling the 29-year-old.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Calhanoglu has mainly operated in a deeper midfield role for Inter over the past year and is a gifted playmaker.

He received high praise from Gary Lineker during the European Championships in 2021, where he featured for Turkey in the group stages.

Lineker on Calhanolgu

Lineker raved about Calhanoglu during the BBC’s coverage of the Euros.

“He is an exceptionally talented player,” Lineker said. “He is creative.” as quoted by HITC.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Depending on outgoings, Spurs may need to look at bringing in another midfielder before the window closes.

Postecoglou prefers to play with two No8s and a deeper-lying midfield player. Despite snapping up Maddison last week, Tottenham are lacking depth in the No8 position.

Of course, Rodrigo Bentancur seems like a good fit for the box-to-box role but Spurs could be without the Uruguayan for the early stages of the season.

Calhanoglu would certainly fit the bill and seems like a player who could thrive under Postecoglou. But at 29, he doesn’t exactly fit the age profile of a typical Tottenham signing.