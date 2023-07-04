Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer.

Spurs have already signed Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli and James Maddison from Leicester City. That is a tremendous start to the Ange Postecoglou era in North London, but the job is not done just yet.

Tottenham are still on the market looking for reinforcements, and InterLive claim Calhanoglu is a target who they could bid for soon.

Tottenham could bid £30m to sign Hakan Calhanoglu

Tottenham need to strengthen in multiple areas of the pitch.

A new goalkeeper and a number 10 have already come in, which is excellent news, but Spurs also need new centre-backs and potentially even a midfielder.

The North Londoners are keeping a close eye on the market, and the report has urged readers to ‘watch out for Tottenham’ in the race to sign Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turk, branded as a player who is ‘dangerous‘ in half spaces by scouting website Pythagoras In Boots, has entered the final year of his contract at Inter, and until now, everyone expected him to pen a new deal there.

However, the report has claimed that the Champion League finalists would be open to selling him for a big-enough offer. Spurs, who have been very active in this window so far, could end up tempting Inter with a £30 million bid, claims the report.

It is unclear if that fee will be enough to convince Inter to let Calhanoglu leave.

He was once called the new Mesut Ozil

Hakan Calhanoglu was a star in Germany before he moved to Milan.

The Turk once played for Karlsruhe SC, where club legend Winfried Schäfer kept a very close eye on him. He followed his career after he left the club as well.

Back in December 2013, while speaking BILD, he compared Calhanoglu to Mesut Ozil.

After calling him the new Ozil, he said: “Hakan is an extraordinary boy. He has a lot of confidence, courage and move to the gate. Simply great. Like Mesut, he can make it all the way up. But for that, he needs a trainer who tries to make the boy better every day. A trainer who repeatedly promotes and physically encourages Hakan.“

