Tottenham Hotspur can expect to receive a bid for centre-back Davinson Sanchez in the next few days.

That’s according to a report from L’Equipe, which suggest that Monaco are weighing up an offer for the 27-year-old.

Tottenham and Monaco have already had a shared interest in a centre-back this summer.

Spurs were linked with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo but faced competition from the French side all summer.

It appears as though Tottenham have moved on from the defender and Monaco are now looking at alternatives too.

Davinson Sanchez hasn’t had the easiest time at Spurs since his £42m move from Ajax.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He’s been in and out of favour under different managers and could be sold this summer.

However, he was in Ange Postecoglou’s plans last weekend when Spurs faced Brentford.

When Cristian Romero was substituted after scoring Tottenham’s opening goal, Postecoglou turned to the Colombian.

If Sanchez is that high up the pecking order and moves on, Spurs will have to sign a replacement before the window closes.

Tottenham set to receive bid for Sanchez

The report from L’Equipe suggests that Sanchez is ‘on his way out of Tottenham’ and is now one of Monaco’s key targets.

They go on to say that they expect a bid to be made in the next few days although it will be key what amount they offer.

Monaco are making slow progress in their pursuit of Tosin Adarabioyo and so have turned to Sanchez as an alternative.

The biggest bid Spurs have received for Sanchez so far is £12.8m, nearly £30m short of what Spurs originally paid.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham have already brought in two centre-backs this summer in Micky Van de Ven and Ashley Phillips.

It feels like they still need more options before the window closes though, especially if Tottenham accept a bid for Sanchez.

Joe Rodon has already left on loan, while Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier could both also leave.

Ange Postecoglou will want his final options sorted as quickly as possible with the season already underway.

If Romero fails a fitness test before Saturday, then Sanchez could play with final Tottenham game against Manchester United this weekend.