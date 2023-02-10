£20m player has rejected new contract after being linked with Tottenham
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur

£20m player has rejected new contract after being linked with Tottenham

By Sam Preston

David Raya says he turned down a new contract in January amid transfer links with clubs including Tottenham.

90Min have reported that Raya is among a number of goalkeepers that Spurs were considering to replace Hugo Lloris.

According to a report from The Times, Tottenham are the club showing the strongest interest in signing Raya ahead of Ajax.

Now, Raya has told the Independent that he has twice turned down a new deal at Brentford, with just a little over a year remaining on his current contract.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham target Raya turns down new Brentford contract

He said: “I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment. I’m really, really happy and right now I’m just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe.

“I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn’t reach an agreement. I would like to see what happens in summer, however I’m happy at Brentford.

“For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May. “You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday.

“I’m not sure if it’s interest, people talking or my name being thrown around. Brentford feels like home, when I came here three-and-a-half years ago it’s because I needed a new challenge. It’s always going to be home – no matter what. I’m in one of the happiest times of my career.”

Raya insists he is happy at Brentford but it is not quite clear why he has turned down a new contract twice now.

Perhaps he is just holding out for a bigger wage rise, or maybe he is more aware of potential suitors than he is letting on.

Spurs need a long-term replacement for Lloris and Raya has proven to be an excellent Premier League goalkeeper and at 27, has his best years ahead of him.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in Tottenham Hotspur