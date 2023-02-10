£20m player has rejected new contract after being linked with Tottenham











David Raya says he turned down a new contract in January amid transfer links with clubs including Tottenham.

90Min have reported that Raya is among a number of goalkeepers that Spurs were considering to replace Hugo Lloris.

According to a report from The Times, Tottenham are the club showing the strongest interest in signing Raya ahead of Ajax.

Now, Raya has told the Independent that he has twice turned down a new deal at Brentford, with just a little over a year remaining on his current contract.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham target Raya turns down new Brentford contract

He said: “I don’t think it’s the right time to sign a contract at the moment. I’m really, really happy and right now I’m just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe.

“I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn’t reach an agreement. I would like to see what happens in summer, however I’m happy at Brentford.

“For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We’ll see where we are in May. “You never know what’s around the corner. There’s nothing I can say about what’s going to happen in the summer. I don’t even know what’s going to happen on Saturday.

“I’m not sure if it’s interest, people talking or my name being thrown around. Brentford feels like home, when I came here three-and-a-half years ago it’s because I needed a new challenge. It’s always going to be home – no matter what. I’m in one of the happiest times of my career.”

Raya insists he is happy at Brentford but it is not quite clear why he has turned down a new contract twice now.

Perhaps he is just holding out for a bigger wage rise, or maybe he is more aware of potential suitors than he is letting on.

Spurs need a long-term replacement for Lloris and Raya has proven to be an excellent Premier League goalkeeper and at 27, has his best years ahead of him.