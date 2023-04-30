Tottenham could now be open to letting £25m player leave this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to selling defender Emerson Royal this summer.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on the full-back.

The 24-year-old has had a turbulent time at Tottenham since signing from Barcelona for £25m in 2021.

He’s been first-choice for much of his time at Spurs, but not always particularly popular among the fan base.

Tottenham fans cheered when he was substituted earlier in the season, and the club looked to replace him in January.

Pedro Porro was signed from Sporting, and turned out to be Antonio Conte’s last arrival before being sacked.

The Italian had been desperate to bring him in, and moved on Matt Doherty and Djed Spence in the process.

However, Emerson Royal started to play his best football once Porro came in to put pressure on him.

An injury at the start of the month saw him lose his place, although Porro has struggled in his absence.

Now, Tottenham are reportedly open to Emerson Royal leaving this summer, but it might not be the best decision.

Tottenham open to Emerson Royal sale

After Royal’s father linked him with Real Madrid, O’Rourke has shared Tottenham’s stance on the Brazilian’s future.

“The agent’s saying that he thinks he could go to a bigger club than Tottenham, but he would definitely need to become more consistent and improve his performances for that to happen,” O’Rourke said.

“But with Porro in there now, I think Spurs might be open to letting Emerson Royal leave in the summer for the right fee.”

Although Tottenham may be open to Emerson Royal leaving this summer, they need to delay a decision for now.

Pedro Porro has shown he’s not capable of playing comfortably in a back-four.

With Tottenham’s next manager still undecided, Daniel Levy needs to keep as many options as possible before letting people leave.

Djed Spence will also return for next season, leaving Spurs with three right-back options.

Given Spence’s age and Porro only joining a few months ago, Emerson Royal does look like the most obvious casualty.

The 24-year-old has previously said how much he loves the club.

It would be shame for Tottenham to let him go as soon as he’s earned the respect of the fans.

