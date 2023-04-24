Emerson Royal's agent believes the player is likely to leave Tottenham











Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is likely to leave the club in the summer according to his agent, who believes the Brazilian would be a good fit at Real Madrid.

The full-back has had a torrid time this season, along with most of the Spurs squad. Antonio Conte was sacked after poor performances and interim Cristian Stellini has only seemed to make matters worse.

The club are now looking like they will not qualify for the Champions League following their 6-1 loss to fourth placed Newcastle. Emerson Royal did not feature in the match.

The club signed Pedro Porro, who plays as a right-back, just like Emerson Royal. At the moment, the Portuguese defender is favoured by Stellini.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Emerson Royal likely to leave Tottenham

The agent of the Brazilian was most recently speaking on the Charla Podcast. Whilst on there, Emerson Royal was brought up and this prompted the agent to reveal the news that he is likely to leave the club.

His agent said: “There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham. We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and go to a team that fights for titles. A giant. I think he fits Real Madrid.”

Of course it is no shock to see Emerson Royal’s agent try to get the player a bigger move. But, it would be a massive surprise if he managed to transfer to Real Madrid.

The 24 year old, who Spurs signed from Barcelona, has struggled for consistency at the club. This led to Spurs signing another full-back in Porro as Emerson Royal was not deemed good enough.

At times, Emerson Royal has shown great quality – ironically, since the signing of Porro. Teammate Son Heung-min was one to praise him, with the winger calling him “incredible”.

With so much uncertainty at Spurs, the club do not need agents also adding more fuel to the fire. Although this has happened, those at the club might not be too upset to see Emerson Royal leave in the summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all