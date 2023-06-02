Tottenham could move for 'incredible' 47-year-old if Postecoglou says no











Tottenham could yet make a move for Marcelo Gallardo if they are turned down by Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou this week.

Spurs are set to make an approach for Postecoglou after this weekend’s cup final in Scotland. The Aussie is said to be open to joining Tottenham but has kept his counsel thus far.

However, if terms with Postecoglou prove to be problematic, then Gallardo remains an option for Spurs.

Tottenham keeping tabs on Marcelo Gallardo

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Gallardo has pushed for the Tottenham job before.

And writing in his latest Reading the Game column, Delaney has claimed that Gallardo remains a big option for Spurs, albeit a move to Spain or Italy seems more likely at this stage.

“Former River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo could be a big option if there is change. He actively wanted the Tottenham Hotspur job, and pushed for it,” Delaney writes.

“The club never really gave it any consideration due to his lack of European experience and the high cost of his contract. A move to Spain or Italy looks likelier.”

Gallardo was previously linked with a move to Leeds when Jesse Marsch was given the boot. Labelled an ‘incredible’ coach by Pep Guardiola, Gallardo is currently out of work after leaving River Plate.

An outside contender

For Tottenham, if they miss out on Postecoglou after so much has been made of it in recent weeks, then it will be another disaster.

That being said, Gallardo is surely still an outside bet for the Spurs job even if Ange does turn the job down.

Among all the names mentioned in relation to the Spurs job, Gallardo does seem to be one who is very much on the fringes.

The fact they didn’t go too far down the road with him before suggests the same might happen again.

However, it’s interesting to see Gallardo still getting a mention. And if Postecoglou does indeed say no, then Gallardo might have to be one Daniel Levy turns towards.

