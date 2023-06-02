Report: Spurs held behind the scenes talks over hiring 53-year-old manager instead of Postecoglou this week











Ange Postecoglou appears to be in the driving seat in the race to become the new manager of Tottenham, but Spurs are keeping their options open.

Indeed, while the fact that Postecoglou is the leading candidate at Spurs is something of an open secret now, they’re also not dismissing the idea of moving for someone else.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Postecoglou is going to have talks with Spurs next week, but the Italian journalist also made sure to note that Luis Enrique’s name is not going away just yet with internal discussions taking place at Spurs about the idea of hiring the Spaniard this week.

Tottenham have scheduled new round of talks with Ange Postecoglou at the beginning if next week — he remains leading candidate. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Nothing done/agreed yet as Spurs also discussed Luis Enrique again internally this week. pic.twitter.com/gFGCNgMNRI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2023

Enrique is clearly still in the race to become the new manager of Tottenham, and that is very interesting to say the least.

According to Romano, Enrique is waiting for the Spurs job, but the fact that he’s been available throughout this entire managerial search would suggest that he’s not Tottenham’s top choice.

Realistically, if Spurs were dead set on getting Enrique, they could have had this deal tied up weeks ago. Enrique hasn’t been in work since the World Cup, and Spurs haven’t had a manager in place for over two months now.

Enrique is seemingly lower down on their list of targets, but luckily for the Spaniard, Spurs are whittling through that list at an alarming rate.

After being knocked back by each of Arne Slot, Julian Nagelsmann, Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany, Tottenham are now somewhat scraping the barrel, and while Postecoglou has emerged as the leading contender, there are no guarantees that he’ll be taking the job either.

Don’t be shocked if Enrique’s name continues to be mentioned and he ends up getting this job eventually.

