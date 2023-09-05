Tottenham Hotspur could have signed Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for less money than Brennan Johnson this summer.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more information about the England international.

Despite not featuring in Manchester United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Jadon Sancho was the biggest talking point in the aftermath of the match.

Erik ten Hag suggested that the 23-year-old wasn’t training at the required standard to feature in the matchday squad last weekend.

Jadon Sancho responded on social media and all of a sudden, the England international’s future could be in doubt at Old Trafford.

Earlier in the summer, Tottenham were linked with a move for Jadon Sancho.

After losing Lucas Moura, a space in the squad had opened up in attack and Sancho was considered.

Manor Solomon was signed instead before Spurs spent £47.5m on Brennan Johnson on deadline day to provide further competition.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it now appears that Sancho would have been available to Tottenham for less money than Johnson.

Given his current form, it’s hard to suggest making a move for the ‘frightening’ winger would have been the right move.

Unfortunately, his time at Old Trafford hasn’t turned out how anyone would have planned.

If someone can help Sancho rediscover his form from his time at Borussia Dortmund, then they will have a serious player on their hands.

Tottenham could have signed Sancho for less than Johnson this summer

The report from the Daily Mail suggests that Manchester United were willing to listen to offers for Sancho.

They placed a £45m price tag on Sancho, making him slightly cheaper than the fee Spurs paid Nottingham Forest.

It would be interesting to see if there was the same level of excitement among Tottenham fans if they had signed Sancho instead of Johnson.

The Welsh international had a great first campaign in the Premier League and was one of the standout players in a side fighting against relegation.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Sancho, on the other hand, has never adapted to life at Man United and would have been seen as a bigger risk despite the lower transfer fee.

It will be interesting to see what role Johnson initially plays at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the international break.

He’s already spoken about which of his new teammates he can’t wait to play alongside this season.