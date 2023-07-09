Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho over a potential summer move.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the England international.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou already seems to have a clear idea of how he wants his squad to look next season.

He’s already moved quickly to sign a new goalkeeper in Guglielmo Vicario and a much-needed playmaker in James Maddison.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Manor Solomon looks set to join them next week and at least one centre-back appears to also be on the agenda.

However, Spurs will also be looking at any potential bargains or exciting opportunities in the market.

Doing their important business early allows them to have that flexibility in the transfer window.

Tottenham have now enquired about Jadon Sancho who would be an exciting attacking option going into next season.

His £73m move to Manchester United hasn’t gone to plan, but he showed his immense quality at Borussia Dortmund.

Tottenham have enquired about Sancho – Jacobs

Speaking about the 23-year-old, Jacobs said: “With Jadon Sancho, Tottenham have enquired. I’m not aware that they’ve advanced anything beyond that at this point.

“They’ve also got good other business done now, quite early in the window, including James Maddison.”

Sancho has serious potential that is currently being unfulfilled at Manchester United.

In an attacking system where he was more freedom on the wing, Sancho could thrive.

He’s worked with Tottenham’s England international before on international duty who will be able to tell Postecoglou more about him.

Sancho previously admitted he was annoyed at Kane after he denied him the chance to take a penalty.

“I was annoyed though, at Harry Kane,” Sancho said when asked about England’s match against Kosovo.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“He doesn’t know this but there was a penalty and I was on two goals, I looked at him and said ‘bro?’ but he said no.

“It’s cool though, Harry, it’s cool. I’m joking.”

Sancho scored twice against Kosovo that day and Kane took the penalty that potentially denied the winger an international hat-trick.

Even if Tottenham have enquired about Sancho, it’s unlikely Man United will sell him cheaply to a Premier League rival.

However, he needs a move away from Old Trafford to resurrect his career, although the signing of Solomon suggests that Spurs may not think they can get him this summer.