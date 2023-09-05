Brennan Johnson names the three Tottenham players he simply can’t wait to play with

Brennan Johnson has named James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Yves Bissouma as the Tottenham Hotspur players he’s looking forward to playing alongside.

Johnson was snapped up by Spurs from Nottingham Forest on deadline day as the forward completed a £47.5 million switch to North London.

The 22-year-old was earmarked as Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target in the final days of the transfer window and Tottenham delivered for their new boss.

He’s expected to come in and compete with the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon for a spot on either wing, while he can also operate through the middle.

The Welshman seems like a good fit for Postecoglou’s demands and it will be intriguing to see how he links up with his new teammates.

And in a video posted on Spurs Play, Johnson admitted he can’t wait to play with Maddison, Son and Bissouma.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Johnson on the three Tottenham players he can’t wait to play with

Johnson paid a visit to the Tottenham shop shortly after signing for the club, where was spotted on Spurs Play interacting with supporters.

The former Forest star was then asked who he’s looking forward to playing alongside at Spurs.

“Oh that’s a tough question,” he responded. “To be honest, watching the games, there’s so many players that I’m looking forward to playing with.

“Obviously all the attacking players, just the whole team to be honest. I can’t wait to get going.

“I think James Maddison, watching him the play, the balls he’s been putting in. Bissouma, obviously Son as well. Just all of them to be honest. I’m loving it.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s easy to understand why Johnson is looking forward to linking up with Maddison as the Englishman has been an exceptional creative outlet so far this season.

The duo are likely to combine perfectly at Tottenham due to Johnson’s explosive pace and Maddison’s ability to find his teammates behind the lines.

Of course, Son and Bissouma have also starred for Spurs this season. Son has recently moved into the striker role and netted a hat-trick at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Johnson is likely to challenge for a place on either side of the front three, but he has shown he can also do a job through the middle.