PSG are trying to join the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and could include 20-year-old Xavi Simons as part of the deal.

That’s according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who said the French club hoped to reduce the fee required to sign Kane by adding the Dutch international.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Simons, 20, is set to rejoin PSG just one year after leaving the club for Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

The French champions have reportedly activated a £5 million buy-back clause in his contract and Simons has now left PSV’s pre-season training camp.

It’s thought this move could preclude another departure for the 20-year-old who won the Dutch Cup with PSV last season.

The attacking midfielder scored 19 goals and registered 9 assists in his 49 games for the club and also made his international debut at the World Cup.

Former Spurs player Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praise on Simons saying he can become ‘world-class’ in the future.

Kane could leave Tottenham in Simons deal

However, the signing of Simons may not excite Spurs fans if it is at the expense of their captain and all-time-record goal scorer, Harry Kane.

Kane reportedly has a price tag of £120m this summer with just one year left on his Spurs contract.

And whilst Tottenham maintain the briefing that Harry Kane is not for sale, it is widely understood he will either sign a new contract at Spurs or leave the club in this window.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

PSG’s interest comes amidst weeks of negotiation between Spurs and Bayern Munich for England’s captain and all-time-record goal scorer.

Writing on his website, Di Marzio said: “Kane is not the only name on PSG agenda as contacts are going on with agent Jorge Mendes regarding Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.”

If Kane were to leave Spurs this summer it would surely be a huge blow to newly-appointed Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the season.

Postecoglou did receive a boost with winger Son Heung-Min suggesting he will not be leaving the club amidst links to Saudi Arabia.

Both Kane and Son would be expected to play a key role for the former Celtic manager, as they did under Mauricio Pochettino, José Mourinho and Antonio Conte.