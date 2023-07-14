Harry Kane is open to the idea of holding talks with Bayern Munich about a move to the Bundesliga.

That is according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth who has been speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast about the England captain.

It’s no secret that Bayern Munich want to sign Kane. They have now made multiple bids for the player, and apparently, Kane himself is open to the idea of making this move.

Kane isn’t pushing to leave, but he’s ready to hear what Bayern Munich have to say.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Kane open to talks

Sheth shared what he’s heard about Kane now.

“As it stands, those talks have revealed a huge gap in valuation. From Harry Kane’s perspective, interestingly, he hasn’t closed any avenue available to him now. So he is open to speaking to Bayern Munich we have been told if Tottenham and Bayern Munich agree a deal,” Sheth said.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Easy sell

In all honesty, if Bayern are able to get Kane to sit down for talks, it shouldn’t be too difficult for the German giants to convince Kane to come in.

What does Harry Kane want more than anything? Trophies. Which club in Europe’s top five leagues has won the most consecutive league titles? Bayern Munich. Just tell Kane that stat and you’ll be able to convince him to join.

Kane wants silverware, and there is no safer bet than Bayern Munich if you’re looking to make a move to a team that will win trophies.

Factor in that they’re also perennial challengers in the Champions League, and you have what could well be a dream move for Kane.

Of course, there’s the small issue of trying to negotiate with Daniel Levy to sell his star player, but if Bayern can clear that, somewhat sizeable, hurdle, they may be able to get Kane to join.