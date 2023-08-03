Tottenham could be about to make three more big signings after Micky van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly ramping up their efforts to back Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market.

Spurs got off to an encouraging start to the summer as they moved to secure the signings of Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

It has since been a quiet few weeks at Tottenham since as they are yet to secure a new centre-back for Postecoglou.

Of course, the North Londoners have been heavily linked with moves for a host of names and seem to have finally found a breakthrough in their bid to sign Micky van de Ven.

Fabrizio Romano claimed just yesterday that Spurs are now closing in on the signing of Van de Ven, with the Dutchman already agreeing to the move.

And if reports are true, Tottenham could snap up Edmond Tapsoba, Ashley Phillips and Alejo Veliz shortly after.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Tottenham could make three more big signings

It’s certainly no secret that Tottenham are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and with the club closing in on Van de Ven, they aren’t giving up on their attempts to sign Tapsoba either.

That’s according to Sport1 journalist Patrick Berger, who claims that Postecoglou’s men are still pushing to sign Tapsoba.

Spurs are expected to submit a bid worth around £38.7 million for the 24-year-old, with Bayer Leverkusen set to demand a higher fee.

The Burkina Faso international has starred in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen and if Spurs can get a deal over the line, it would be a statement of intent alongside Van de Ven.

Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A deal for highly-rated Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips is also expected to be completed this week.

Indeed, The Athletic claim that Spurs expect to wrap up a deal for Phillips this weekend after the youngster completed his medical two weeks ago.

Lastly, Tottenham are also targeting a move for another talented youngster in Alejo Veliz.

The 19-year-old striker has impressed in Argentina with Rosario Central and is another highly-rated prospect.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Argentinian foward has already agreed to a switch to North London, with Spurs and Rosario currently negotiating a deal.

Of course, Phillips and Veliz would likely be regarded as players for the future at Tottenham. But it’s clear Spurs are stepping up their efforts to refresh Postecoglou’s squad.

Bringing in another centre-back alongside Van de Ven would also be huge for Postecoglou, especially one of the calibre of Tapsoba.

It’s set to be a busy few weeks ahead for Spurs as they still have plenty to do before the window closes. But the past couple of days will certainly offer some encouragement to fans ahead of the new campaign.