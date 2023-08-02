Tottenham’s lengthy search for a new centre-back could soon be over.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are close to making a reaching an agreement in negotiations to sign Micky Van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

The £30m defender has been linked with Spurs for a little while now, and it looks as though this transfer could be going ahead.

Van de Ven could be just what the doctor ordeed at Tottenham.

The Dutch centre-back is an incredibly talented defender. Blessed with outrageous pace and a strong left foot, Van de Ven is a modern defender in every sense of the word.

With Ange Postecoglou preferring to play a high line, pace is a key attribute for any of his centre-halves, and Van de Ven certainly ticks that box.

Van de Ven is one of many impressive Dutch centre-halves coming through at the moment, and alongside the likes of Matthijs De Ligt and Sven Botman, he will be a rock at the back for the Dutch national team for years to come.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham needed a defender through the door as soon as possible as we’re approaching crunch time before the start of the Premier League season, and it looks as though they have finally gotten their man.

Of course, Spurs do like to drag these deals out, so we may not get confirmation promptly, but if Tottenham want the defender to hit the ground running they need to get him through the door as soon as possible in order to bed him in under a new manager and next to his new teammates.

Van de Ven won’t be the only defensive addition at Spurs in the near future. It’s also been reported that Ashley Phillips is set to sign for the north London club in the coming days, and if all goes to plan, Phillips and Van de Ven could be Tottenham’s long-term defensive partnership – at the ages of 23 and 18 respectively, they could be solutions in these positions for the next decade.