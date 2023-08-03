After weeks and weeks of silence, Tottenham Hotspur have suddenly kicked into gear in the transfer window.

Indeed, both Micky Van de Ven and Ashley Phillips are supposedly set to sign for Tottenham in the coming days, and it looks as though the north London club could have a third addition lined up too.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alejo Veliz has agreed personal terms with Spurs and negotiations are underway with Rosario about a permanent deal.

This is a very interesting update to say the least.

Veliz isn’t a player many will know much about, but make no mistake about it the £13m striker is a talent.

He scored 11 goals in the league last season at the age of just 19, and as we’ve seen from Julian Alvarez over the past year, strikers from the Argentine League can become bona fide stars in the Premier League very quickly.

Tottenham may well need a new striker sooner rather than later as Harry Kane edges towards a move to Bayern Munich, and while Veliz wouldn’t be a like-for-like Kane replacement, he may well be the long-term solution to Tottenham’s impending problem in that area.

At the age of just 19, this young man has so much room to grow and improve, and under Ange Postecoglou he could well kick on and become a star in Europe.

Personal terms are now agreed on this deal, so it may not be too long before we get some official movement on this front, and while Veliz may not be coming to Tottenham until January, it is exciting to see that Spurs are making moves for a young, exciting striker option.

Veliz is an unknown quantity, but given his showings in Argentina so far, one has to imagine that he has massive potential.