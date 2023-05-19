Tottenham consider 'unbelievable' European coach as number one Slot alternative











Tottenham’s search for a new manager continues, amid reports that Arne Slot is the name Daniel Levy could opt for.

The Feyenoord manager is said to be one of Levy’s top choices to replace Antonio Conte. Indeed, Feyenoord are believed to think that Slot is gearing up to depart Holland and move to London.

Of course, Spurs have to have contingency plans in place and according to The Telegraph, the number one contingency is former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Tottenham still considering Luis Enrique as manager

David Ornstein had said yesterday that Enrique was just one to keep an eye on at the moment. However, it was still believed Slot was the favourite.

But The Telegraph is claiming that Daniel Levy’s final list actually includes both Slot and Enrique. It seems the Spaniard has impressed Levy.

Enrique is out of work since leaving Spain in the winter. He left the job after seeing Spain underachieve in the World Cup over in Qatar. However, the 53-year-old is believed to be keen on returning to management.

Praised as being an ‘unbelievable‘ coach by Pep Guardiola, Enrique has won everything at club level with Barcelona.

A spell in Roma also didn’t go too badly and the Spaniard is seen as one of the top options when it comes to out of work coaches.

Decisions to be made by Levy

In terms of Luis Enrique, we are talking about a manager who has had success at the very highest level with some top players.

Enrique has a track record of winning and managing big names. Those two things on their own mean Enrique ticks some boxes for Spurs.

If he does get the job over Slot, then Spurs fans can be happy. Enrique would likely raise standards and given what he did at Barca, have success with it.

Tottenham can do a lot worse than Luis Enrique. It’s just now down to Daniel Levy to make his mind up really.

