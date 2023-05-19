'Keep our eye': David Ornstein shares Luis Enrique to Tottenham update











David Ornstein has been talking all things Tottenham Hotspur as he offered the very latest on their search for a new manager.

Ornstein was giving the lowdown on Spurs over on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE YouTube channel.

And discussing a host of different names, Ornstein appeared to suggest that one man who won’t be getting the job right now is former Barcelona boss, Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique to Tottenham not happening

Speaking about a number of candidates, Ornstein turned to Spanish manager Enrique.

He has been linked with the Chelsea job, as well as Spurs. And Ornstein believes he remains one to keep tabs on if current favourite Arne Slot doesn’t get the job.

“I guess we keep our eye on Luis Enrique after he didn’t get the Chelsea job and others have been mentioned, like Thomas Frank but I’m not aware of that one being progressed,” Ornstein said.

“Ryan Mason is there on an interim basis, and you hear really good things about him as a coach and for his potential.

And, so, it feels like it’s getting towards an end game.



“Those interviews have taken place. You don’t know how many rounds and how many more conversations need to take place but I do sense that on the sporting director and head coach front we should get some clarity in the next couple of weeks.”

Enrique is currently out of work. However, he has high credentials. The Spaniard won the lot with Barcelona and then went on to manage Spain in the World Cup.

TBR’s View: Spurs can do worse than Enrique

Daniel Levy does look like he’s got a few names to choose from. And if it was to be Luis Enrique, it would be far from the worst appointment ever made.

The 53-year-old oozes class and has managed some of the best players in the world. Those big players have big egos, and Enrique’s ability to mesh things together should be noted.

Enrique would be an exciting appointment for Tottenham fans. Of course, right now, it seems unlikely. But if Slot doesn’t get the job, then Enrique is a more than adequate second choice.

