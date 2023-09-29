Jamie Donley pictured in Tottenham training ahead of Liverpool clash

Tottenham Hotspur have produced some top talents in recent years and there’s another one now being tipped for stardom.

Jamie Donley is the player in question, and ahead of Spurs taking on Liverpool, he has been pictured in training.

On Thursday, the Tottenham website shared images of their players in training ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds coming to N17.

Donley features in one picture captioned: “Deki, Ben, Destiny, Jamie Donley, Eric Dier and Pape in non-bibs team.”

It’s great to see the 18-year-old train with the seniors, particularly ahead of such a big game against Liverpool.

Not only is it testament to his quality and potential, but also he’ll be picking up some great advice from his peers.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

‘He’s one to watch out for’

Donley has been making waves in the Tottenham academy and has been tipped as a future star for Spurs.

This season, he has registered a staggering six assists and one goal from six Premier League 2 games.

Donley has also dazzled in the EFL Trophy, registering two goals and one assist against Colchester.

The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke has described Donley as a “natural footballer” who’s very “elegant and skilful”.

Speaking on the View From The Lane podcast earlier this year, he says the youngster is viewed as “the best of his generation” at N17.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

“I think the best young player they’ve got is a lad called Jamie Donley,” said Pitt-Brooke.

“He was born in Northern Ireland, I’ve seen him play actually, and he played in that game he was good.

“He’s a natural footballer, lots of time on the ball, elegant, skilful.

“He was playing in attacking midfield but I gather he can also play up front.

“He’s very highly rated and is thought to be the best of his generation coming through at Tottenham at the moment, so he’s one to watch out for.”